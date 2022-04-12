WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Skylar Rust, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman Skylar Rust (Keller, Texas) went 2-0 in both singles and doubles as the Cowgirls won a pair of matches. Against Sul Ross State, she earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles and teamed with Brianne Dumas for an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles. Rust followed with a 6-2, 6-4 No. 6 win versus Texas Wesleyan and an 8-1 No. 3 doubles victory.