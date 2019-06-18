HSU’s Smith named Honorable Mention All-American

NORMAN, Okla. – Hardin-Simmons senior golfer Luke Smith has been named to the Golf Coaches Association of American Division III Ping All-America Team.
He was an honorable mention selection after earning an individual berth to the NCAA Tournament. He finished as the school’s all-time and single season leader in scoring average in the non-scholarship era.
Division III PING All-America Teams
First Team
Jacob Arnett, Oglethorpe
Josh Gibson, Hope
Sam Goldenring, Williams
Jason Li, Carnegie Mellon
Drew Mathers, Huntingdon
James Mishoe, Guilford
Brian Peccie, Washington & Lee
Stephen Shephard, Huntingdon
Second Team
Josh Hill, Guilford
Ben Johnson, Illinois Wesleyan
Colin Laszlo, Wittenberg
Matt Organisak, Emory
Cade Osgood, Southwestern (TX)
Drew Pershing, Illinois Wesleyan
Cameron Willis, Wittenberg
Rob Wuethrich, Illinois Wesleyan
Third Team
Andrew Abel, Illinois Wesleyan
Henry Gee, Huntingdon
Larkin Gross, Methodist
Daniel Harcourt, Gettysburg
Emmet Herb, St. Thomas (MN)
Ken Kong, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Will Rosenfield, Trinity (CT)
Colin Uecker, Texas Lutheran
Honorable Mention
Zane Brownrigg, Methodist
Reid Buzby, Middlebury
Scott Campell, Greensboro
Mason Chiu, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Matthew Christl, Southwestern (TX)
Mark Connelly, Huntingdon
Preston DeSantis, Berry
Julian Gonzalez, Goucher
Jake Hollander, Redlands
Seger Howell, Concordia (TX)
William Kim, Concordia (TX)
Ben Kramer, Hope
Brendon Lowrance, McMurry
Ryan Mallette, Wittenberg
Addison Manring, Guilford
Logan Ryan, Emory
David Schneider, Saint John’s (MN)
Dan Shepherd, Methodist
Mariano Silvestri, NC Wesleyan
Luke Smith, Hardin-Simmons
Alex Wrenn, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Connor Yakubov, Emory
Eric Yiu, Emory