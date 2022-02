Hardin-Simmons junior guard Samantha Tatum (Grapevine, Texas) is the Tri-Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.

Tatum hit 14-of-18 shots (77.8 percent) and averaged 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as the No. 25 Cowgirls won twice.

She had a career-high 19 points against Howard Payne.

This is Tatum’s second career Player of the Week honors.