HSU’s Tencate and Rohrman Named NCAA All-Region

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ cross country seniors Sydney Tencate and Tyler Rohrman were named NCAA Division III All-Region by the U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Monday.

Rohrman ran a record time of 25:58 in the Rhodes College NCAA Regional race, placing 27th overall. He also helped the Cowboys to a runner-up finish at the ASC Championship for the second year in a row.

Tencate holds both the 5k and 6k records for Cowgirl Cross Country and her first-place time of 22:29 at the ASC Championship this year is also a conference record for women’s cross country. She ran in the NCAA Regional this season for the fourth time in her career.