Hardin-Simmons senior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas) is the Women’s Runner of the Week for the American Southwest Conference.

Tencate was the runner-up at the UT Dallas Invitational, finishing the 5K race in 19:52.5.

She helped the Cowgirls win the team title as well, earning her second Runner of the Week award of the year and 10th of her career.