Hardin-Simmons sophomore guard Aidan Walsh (Katy, Texas) led the Cowboys to victory in their first game of the season.

Walsh delivered 16-points, five rebounds, four assists and a block and a steal in an 81-70 season-opening win at Howard Payne.

Walsh shot 50 percent (5-of-10) from the field, hitting three three-pointers.

The Cowboys return to action on November 24 at North Texas-Dallas.