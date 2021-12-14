HSU’s Warren AFCA All-American

WACO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ junior offensive lineman Boomer Warren was named a first-team Division III All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Warren was named the American Southwest Conference offensive lineman of the year and was a D3football.com All-American last year. He graded out at 94 percent for the season and played 90 percent of the offensive snaps for the season. He did not allow a sack.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team every year since 1945. The five teams now chosen for each AFCA division evolved from a single 11-player squad in 1945. From 1945 until 1967, only one team was chosen.

The AFCA’s Division III All-America Selection Committee is made up of head coaches representing each conference from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which the team is chosen.

Members of the AFCA Coaches’ All-America first team will receive a plaque commemorating their selection to the team.