COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Hardin-Simmons’ senior offensive lineman Boomer Warren has been named one of 15 national semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy given to the outstanding football player in Division III.

Warren, a native of Haslet, is a two-time All-American at guard for the Cowboys and sports a 3.79 GPA as a history major.

He is the ninth HSU player to be a semifinalist since the 2000 season.

The Gagliardi Trophy was first presented in 1993. Since that time, the award has become one of the leading collegiate football awards and is widely recognized as the premier individual award in Division III football, honoring excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

After screening the nominations, the SJU J-Club Board of Directors narrows the field to a minimum of 10 finalists. The 38-member Gagliardi Trophy national selection committee reviews the credentials, ranks the candidates 1-10 and casts their votes. Starting in 2007, fans were given one collective vote on the d3football.com web site. The student-athlete with the highest vote total is named recipient.

There is not a GPA and or community-service requirement, but both are considered by the selection committee.

The award is named after John Gagliardi, Saint John’s legendary Hall of Fame head football coach who retired in 2012 with 489 career victories, the most in college football history. John passed away in 2018 at the age of 91.