HSU’s Wills and Applewhite earn ASC soccer honor

HSU’s Austin Wills and Reid Applewhite earned both American Southwest Conference honors for the week.

Junior midfielder Austin Wills (Dallas, Texas) scored a goal in the 53rd minute of the Cowboys’ 2-0 conference-opening victory at McMurry Monday. He took two shots, both on goal, in the win.

Freshman goalkeeper Reid Applewhite (Prosper, Texas) posted five saves for his second shutout of the season in the Cowboys’ 2-0 win at McMurry. It was his second shutout of the season to earn a second Player of the Week award.

The Cowboys continue the season Wednesday against Midwestern State.