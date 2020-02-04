Hubble leaves Breckenridge to coach Canton

The Breckenridge Buckaroos need a new head football coach and athletic director.

Casey Hubble resigned today to take the same position at Canton High School.

Hubble led the Buckaroos football team for six years with a record of 29-40.

He led them to the playoffs five times.

Breckenridge won one district championship and advanced to the third round one time in the years Hubble was the coach.

He takes over a Canton program that struggled in the last two years with just four victories.

The search for Hubble’s replacement in Breckenridge is underway.