The Cooper Lady Cougars return to action on Friday night in the Crosstown Showdown at Abilene High.

The 2023 season is the first with Brandon Hudson leading the way as the head coach.

The program was in need of a new face at the top, and Hudson is taking charge.

The girls are happy with the way the program is headed with Hudson at the top.

Kyla Speights said, “Yeah, really just start fresh. I think that really benefited us from being a team where we sometimes couldn’t be together at times. I know that’s every team.”

Brandon Hudson said, “Early it was pretty positive. I think the girls are pretty receptive to the changes that I made coming in as a new coach. I told them that at the press conference, ‘Hey Im gonna be making a lot of changes’ They were like good we want you to. Like I said they were very receptive to it. It’s been good having a lot of seniors, it’s been a blessing because you have that leadership and that experience on the court and so a lot of things I can just teach as a basketball coach and not take a lot of time to explain it because they already understand it.”

The Lady Cougars are trying to sweep the season series with the Lady Eagles on Friday night.

The girls game starts at 6 p.m. The boys meet at about 7:30 p.m.