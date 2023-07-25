ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Football practice starts on July 31 for most teams in the Big Country, but the Wylie Bulldogs have to wait until August 7 to get going.

The 2022 season was the Bulldog’s best as a Class 5A team, and they are expected to continue to roll this year.

BCH Sports talked to former Wylie head coach Hugh Sandifer about the improvement of the program over the last few years on Clay Martin’s leadership, and he believes the Bulldogs are only going to get better.

Sandifer said, “It’s very exciting. As the school will continue to get bigger, and as they get more numbers, that’s gonna be a reoccurring theme. I predict that. Because now, we’re on a level where they can compete with those teams and boy the coaches they’ve got do a great job. Got good kids and so it’s a good mix. You know, our community has been blessed to have good football for a long time and they’re hungry for that again and this last year will be a springboard to great things.”

Sandifer left the Bulldogs with 285 career victories as a head coach.

Sandifer ranks 18th all-time among coaches in Texas high school football history.

All of his wins came at Wylie.