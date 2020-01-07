Hughes, Gaffney, Martinez Earn Weekly Awards

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Raenett Hughes, Jr., G, UT Dallas

UT Dallas junior guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) averaged 24.0 points 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 4.0 assists per game as she led the Comets to three wins last week, including a 69-55 road victory over No. 5/8 Mary Hardin-Baylor Saturday. Hughes topped 20 points in all three games for the Comets last week, including 28 points on 13-of-24 shooting Saturday in the upset of the Cru. She scored 24 points Monday in a home win over Rutgers-Newark and added 20 points Thursday in a road win over Concordia Texas. She shot 60.8 percent (31-of-51) from the field and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from the free throw line on the week. This is Hughes’ third straight Player of the Week of the season and seventh of her career.



CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Taylor Gaffney, Sr., G, Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior guard Taylor Gaffney (Frisco, Texas) scored 27 of the teams 53 points in an overtime win over East Texas Baptist. She hit a career-best seven three-pointers in the game, including five in the first quarter. Gaffney averaged 18.5 points and 5.0 rebounds and was a key to the pressure defense that allowed the two opponents to shoot a combined 29 percent in two games and just 11-of-53 from three-point range as the Cowgirls went 2-0. This is her second Player of the Week of the year and third of her career.



CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kaylee Martinez, Fr., G/F, Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State freshman guard/forward Kaylee Martinez (El Paso, Texas) produced back-to-back double-digit rebounding games against Louisiana College and Belhaven, averaging 16.0 per game along with 12.5 points as the Lady Lobos went 2-0. She came down with 12 boards with six points on January 2 against Louisiana College. Martinez next tied a career-high with 20 rebounds, including six offensive, to go with 19 points against Belhaven on January 4.



OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

East Texas Baptist senior forward Amanda Wilson (Carrollton, Texas) averaged a double-double on the trip to Abilene as the Tigers went 1-1. She posted 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per game along with two blocked shots per game. In the overtime loss to Hardin-Simmons, she had 14 points and 11 rebounds, including the tying basket with 1:48 to go in regulation to make to send it to extra time. In the win over McMurry, she had a career-high 25 points shooting 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) from the floor in 23 minutes of play with 10 rebounds.



Belhaven junior guard Keke Lyles (Sawyerville, Ala.) averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game as the Blazers went 1-1 on the week. She scored 20 points with eight boards and seven steals in a 75-71 win at Howard Payne. Lyles followed with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in a four-point loss at Sul Ross State.



Ozarks sophomore guard Carly Grace Dougan (Clarksville, Ark.) averaged 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over two games for Ozarks. Dougan hit 5-of-10 from the three-point line during the week.



LeTourneau junior guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) averaged 22.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game as the YellowJackets went 1-1 on the week. She netted 16 points with 12 rebounds in a 67-54 win at McMurry. Whitfield then had 29 points with 12 more boards in a loss to Hardin-Simmons.



Louisiana College freshman guard ZyUnn Cormier (Duncanville, Texas) averaged 23.0 points per game in a pair of overtime road losses for the Wildcats. She scored 20 points with six rebounds at Sul Ross State and had 26 points at Howard Payne.





WEST DIVISION

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore center Allaira Jones (Gatesville, Texas) scored in double figures in all three games for the No. 5/8 Cru last week. She averaged 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 59 percent (17-of-29) from the field. Jones also blocked seven shots in three games.



Concordia Texas senior forward Payton Berger (Azle, Texas) was the Tornados’ leading scorer and rebounder during their three-game stretch last week as they went 1-2. Against UT Dallas, Berger shot 50 percent from the field and produced a season-high 18 points in an 81-55 loss. On Saturday, Berger registered her first double-double of the season, recording 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in a nail-biting 59-55 win over the Ozarks.



Howard Payne junior guard Chelsey Harris (Waco, Texas) averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as the Lady Jackets went 1-1. She scored 27 points in an overtime win over Louisiana College, going 6-of-10 from three-point range.