Hunt collects CoSIDA Academic All-District honors

GREENWOOD, Indiana – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2019-20 Spring Academic All-District teams this week. Senior Michael Hunt earned a spot on the Men’s At-Large team to represent McMurry.

The senior men’s golfer graduates this year with a degree in business administration and is a two-time All-American Scholar through the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Hunt ends with a career-low round of 69 (-3) with a best 36-hole score of -4.

The 2020 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must be in at least their third semester at the institution and have a 3.30 grade point average or higher.

The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and the NAIA. These honorees will be voted on by a committee of CoSIDA members and announced from June 16-19.

Hunt is one of three men’s golfers on the list representing NCAA Division III – District 8. This district includes honorees from Texas, 20 additional states and Canada. The district’s at-large team includes 17 athletes from the sports of golf, wrestling, swimming, tennis, water polo and lacrosse.

In addition to his CoSIDA All-District selection, Hunt has been a two-time Academic All-American Southwest Conference honoree. He also earned ASC Golfer of the Week once in his career.

Hunt is a two-time member of the ASC Men’s Golf Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team.