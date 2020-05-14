Hunt, Garza earn 2019-20 ASC Medal of Honor Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its 24 recipients of the 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor on Wednesday, with seniors Michael Hunt and Neah Garza highlighting the list for McMurry.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) at each conference member institution. McMurry’s FAR is Dr. Robert Wallace.

Hunt, a senior men’s golfer, graduates with a degree in business administration and is a two-time All-American Scholar through the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Hunt had a career-low round of 69 (-3) with a best 36-hole score of -4. He was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection and earned ASC Golfer of the Week once. Hunt was also a two-time member of the ASC Men’s Golf Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team.

“Michael Hunt is the best scholar-athlete I have ever had in 32 years as a head coach,” said McMurry head golf coach Jay Rees. “He is a model scholar-athlete. He was one our team captains and he led on and off the golf course. But the greatest respect I have for Michael is that he is man of faith, and he honors his family everyday by the way he carried himself through good times and bad times. Michael was my first commitment four years ago. We have been blessed to have won numerous tournaments and set many school records. He will be missed.”

Garza’s academic resume is perhaps unmatchable by many standards, as the women’s tennis senior maintained a 3.98 career GPA as a triple major and double minor. She majored in business management, computer science and computer information systems (CIS), while minoring in math and English. Garza will continue her academic career at Baylor University pursuing a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master’s of Science in Information Systems (MSIS).

Athletically, Garza played No. 4 and No. 3 singles and doubles, respectively, earning one ASC Player of the Week award, a 7-4 record against conference opponents in both singles and doubles, as well as two academic all-conference selections.

“Neah has been a coach’s dream on and off the court the past four years,” said McMurry head tennis coach Bryan Rainwater. “It is unheard of for someone to be a triple major with a double minor and hold a 3.98 career GPA, all while improving her tennis game year in and year out…I am grateful for all the hard work that Neah has put in, and I am extremely proud to have had her on my team.”

Recipients of the 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.