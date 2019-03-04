Hunter Pence excited to play for Rangers

March 4, 2019 - One of the most intriguing offseason moves made by the texas rangers this season was the acquisition of free agent hunter pence. For pence, it’s a dream come true getting the chance to suit up for the rangers

Hunter Pence said, "I grew up in the Arlington area. Born in Fort Worth. I was there when the Ballpark was built. I visited it on a field trip in elementary school and dreamed of playing here. Just really awesome that it comes full circle with the last year of the Ballpark and getting the opportunity to play with the Rangers."

An opportunity. Nothing is guaranteed. He’s a non-roster invitee to camp. And he’s competing for a spot on the opening day roster.

Rangers Manager Chris Woodward said, "I think he’s proving to everyone in a short amount of time how special he really is. I mean I wouldn’t say he’s competing directly with Willie Calhoun but I watched him the other day take Willie under his wing and it’s just not normal. Most of the time in this game and I’ve been in this game a long time. Most of the time guys that are competing for, especially on the non-roster, tends to keep things internal and prove to the world why they should belong here."

The three-time All-Star has averaged 133 games a season over 12 years in the majors and he’s always looking for ways to improve.

Pence said, "I was working on stuff the entire offseason and completely revamped my swing and it’s feeling pretty good. That process trying to get the timing down."

Woodward said, "He went in the offseason and worked on some swing stuff. So I think he’s 100% dedicated to kind of getting back to where he should be."

And where does he think he should be?

Pence said, "Charge into a playoff season. A World Series title chasing season. That’s the goal."