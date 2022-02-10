The Hurtado sisters Sophia and Brooklyn, are over six feet tall and dominate on the floor scoring 30 points combined a game. Some siblings don’t get along, but these girls seem to.

Sophia and Brooklyn Hurtado said, “Sometimes! Sometimes, ya know I’m just like Brooklyn, no one can score on you just stuff ’em! C’mon don’t let them score on you! You’re better than her, but I expect a lot out of her. I mean, she’s awesome, only a Sophomore.”

Sophia is a senior at Cisco and committed to play after graduation at college. These days are bittersweet for her as her final season as a Lobo comes to a close and playing with her younger sister.

Sophia said, “Ya know, she’s my best friend. She goes with me everywhere. Our late night talks, I’m always there for her and she’s always there for me.”

Brooklyn just a sophomore, has two years left and will be playing without her sister for the first time in her high school career.

Brooklyn said, “She is amazing. Best athlete I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m glad God brought her into my life. I love her so much and love every minute of it.”

Coach Kilpatrick says these girls couldn’t be any more different. One fun and happy to be there, and one serious and wanting to get the job done.

Brent Kilpatrick said, “There’re a blast to coach, they’re fun to be around. Great kids from a great family. They’re just a coaches dream, both of ’em.”

Don’t let their relationship fool you though, they’re very competitive between one another.

Sophia and Brooklyn added. “Well, I think me! I don’t know vut. Well, one time actually in practice I beat her. Yeah, it kind of just evens out. Depends on the day.

The Lady Loboes start the playoffs on Monday in Brock against Windthorst at 6 p.m.