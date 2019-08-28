Hyder making most of opportunities with Cowboys

The final practice of the preseason is now in the books for the Dallas Cowboys, a preseason where we haven’t seen as much of the starters especially on the defensive line with DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford and Robert Quinn all missing significant time.

With injury comes opportunity and Austin native Kerry Hyder is making the most of his.

Kerry Hyder said, “You know it’s reps. Whenever you get a chance, to get those reps, a lot of times, in preseason you don’t have as many opportunities to get as many reps as we’ve been getting so I’ve been taking advantage of the extra time and trying to get better.”

Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli said, “Oh it’s big. Position flexibility. He can jump in and play inside, he can play Nickle. He’s smart. Your rotation gets deeper instead of having 8 it’s like having 10.”

Defensive Lineman Kerry Hyder has flashed skill and versatilty he showed when coming out of Texas Tech.

Head Coach Jason Garrett said, “I see him as a pro. We liked him a lot coming out of school, We liked going against him, he’s just a good football player, and that’s why we brought him here.”

After going undrafted, Hyder had to work his way onto a roster and eventually into a starting line-up, leading the Detroit Lions with 8 sacks in 2016, so fighting for snaps on a deep Dallas defensive line doesn’t scare him.

Hyder said, “I come from the mud. Straight from the bottom, so I’m just trying to stack days man, and just do my part, and just be a great team guy.”

And for a guy who attended LBJ High School in Austin, and Texas Tech, in Lubbock, he’s living out the dream of so many kids born in the state of Texas.

Hyder said, “I’m a Texas Kid and you always dream of playing for the Cowboys and playing at AT&T so it’s just – I played there twice in college so to actually put the Cowboys uniform on and do it was really exciting.”