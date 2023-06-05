The Dallas Cowboys are set for a new running back to take the starting snaps.

Tony Pollard is ready to take over.

Pollard came into his own in the 2022 season with 1,007 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns.

He is coming off a leg injury that he suffered in the playoffs.

So, is he healthy and as fast as he was before the injury.

Pollard said, “I feel faster. We got trainers. I been working with Britt on the bands, I don’t know how many months we been going, since the season was over. I just feel like I’ve got a lot of juice in me left. Right now, I’m feeling pretty good about where I am, a little bit ahead of schedule. Getting out there for the walk through parts and teach tempo activities and be out there with the team and get my feet wet a little bit. I’m feeling pretty good about where I am.”

That’s good news for Cowboys fans.

Dallas continues the offseason until the middle of June and start training camp at the end of July.