ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars are just over a month from reporting for the start of practice for the 2023 season.

Cooper and the fans are expecting another good season on the South side this season, defensive end Dycin Davis is one of the reasons.

Davis is a sophomore, and he is getting ready to start for his second season. He is a special talent, but he is motivated to continue to develop.

Dycin Davis said, “It’s great, yeah I just feel like in my mind I still have a whole lot to prove but having all that, that’s motivation so it’s great,” said Dycin Davis.

“Football is helping me get to where I need to go and that’s what I like about it because I love playing the game,” Davis added.

Head football coach Aaron Roan said, “You know I told him from day one that motive can’t stop and it never does. And that’s one thing I love about him. He’s a great teammate; he brings kids up. He’s been blessed, you know obviously, with the size and the stature and those sorts of things, but you got to do something with it and that’s what he does.”

Road went on to say, “He works hard every single day, his work ethic is great, he’s a good one for us to have and glad we got him for a while.”

Davis is already holding offers to play football at Baylor, Texas Tech, Iowa, and North Texas.

Davis isn’t the only sophomore expected to make an impact in the Abilene Independent School District.

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan is expecting sophomore offensive lineman Kayden Bryan to shine, and over at Abilene high, sophomore quarterback Brayden Henry is going to give every fit with his speed and other skills.

Most Big Country schools start football practice on July 31st. Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie get started a week later August 7th.