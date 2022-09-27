The Cooper Cougars lost their final non-district game of the 2022 season.

Head coach Aaron Roan and his team lost to Odessa Permian in their fifth non-district.

The loss snapped the Cougars two-game winning streak.

This week is Cooper’s week without a game.

It’s a time to rest for some, and a time to work on some things.

How does Roan handled open week with his team?

Roan, “It’s a great opportunity for us to get better at the things that we need to get better at. We have an opportunity to evaluate where we are at through the first five games of the season. We can focus on some of these things that we say, ‘Hey, we need to improve in that area. We need to tuck these things in before before we get into district.’ That’s a great opportunity that we have is to work on us. We are going to work a lot on us.”

The Cougars get district play started on October 7th.

They go to Wichita Falls to take on district favorite Rider.

This is the first meeting between the Cougars and the Riders since 2015.