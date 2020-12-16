Indians are still flying high heading into state finals

The Jim Ned Indians are a team that really came out of no where for most people.

This is the first time the Indians made it past the second round of the playoffs since 2004, and it’s just the fourth time in school history.

Here they are, though. The Indians are just one win from winning a state championship.

Tate Yardley said, “It’s an awesome feeling. Last week after the Friday win it was a remarkable feeling, it was probably the best feeling I’ve had in a while. Going into this game coming Thursday it’s an awesome feeling just thinking about it playing in Jerry’s World, it’s a cool experience, They have a really good running back Jonathon Brooks, he’s a UT commit, but our defense has got to come out there and stop him. If we stop him we’ll be pretty good to go. I hope we go in there and do good, I don’t have any doubts that we won’t go in there and play our best game but I hope we go out with a W.”

The Indians game with Hallettsville is Thursday at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

The Indians beat the Brahmas in a late edition to the schedule earlier this year.