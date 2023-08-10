HASKELL, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Haskell Indians, Mitch McLemore’s team, is riding a 2-year playoff streak, and the program won their way into the playoffs in five of the last six years.

The Indians are starting to get used to playing at least one extra game in the postseason, and the 20 returning lettermen and the rest of the players and the coaches want to get back into the fun this season.

Trevor Henry said, “We’ve been hitting playoffs good, for the team wise we want to get a gold ball, that’s the bigger score right now. We want to perform well and be the best that we can be for our community and ourselves. As well as our coaches, they’ve been working hard so we just want to perform for them.”

“We’re going to plan to win, are we going to be able to execute and have those younger faces step in and do what is required to compete at that level,” said head coach Mitch McLemore. “And I told them win, lose, or tie, victories even when there’s defeat, we want to win on the scoreboard just like everybody else. But at the same time, you have to think season long, are we going to be better at the end of the year than when we started, and that what we’ll really be pushing for.”

The Indians were 5-6 in 2022, they want to improve on that and win a playoff game for the first time since 2009.

The first game is against number 3 ranked New Home.