Inexperienced Brownwood team is getting valuable experience in non-district

The Brownwood Lions are 2-2 on the season and snapped their two-game losing skid last week with a win over Burnet.

So far, the 2021 season has been a rollercoaster in Brownwood, but that’s to be expected.

They entered the season with an unusually inexperienced team, and they are still learning.

Games, like this week’s contest at Wylie, are important to the development of the Lions.

Head coach Sammy Burnett says, “The thing that’s getting us right now is inconsistencies. We probably have two-thirds of our football team that after four games actually have four games of varsity level experience. That doesn’t mean playing in four games. It means just being on the sidelines participating on Friday’s, so we have a young team when it comes to experience. That’s evident with the penalties that we’ve had. For us to continue to grow and develop our team through experience is important. That’s what these five preseason games is for. We’re in a very tough district, and we need to excel our level of play. That comes with time, practice, and preparation and getting out there and playing hard and gaining confidence.”

The Lions play their final non-district game on Friday night against former district rival Wylie.

Brownwood is just 2-8 against Wylie in the last 10 meetings.

They kickoff at 7 p.m.