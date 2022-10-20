The Cooper Cougars defensive line is getting better and better this year.

Head coach Aaron Roan was faced with the challenge of putting a defensive front on the field that was inexperience, and most of them were young.

Roan says that line is getting better and working hard every day.

The players say they can see the improvement.

Ty Steele said, “We have come a long way because there is always room for improvement, and we are always looking for that room to improve at. We want to lead the freshmen in the right direction so they can succeed later on down the line when he becomes a junior or a senior, so he can be successful.”

Aaron Roan said, “There are some young kids that have stepped up. Some older kids that have taken that role, and we’ve been able to successful up front buy committee. We are able to rotate a lot of kids in that position group and keep them fresh, which is, through the course of a game, important when you get down to the fourth quarter.”

The Cougars continue District 2-5A Division II play on Friday.

They take on Plainview up on the South Plains at 7 p.m.