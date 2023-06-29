ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Last week, the website MaxPreps asked if high school sports, in general, needed instant replay to help the officials call games.

When thinking about Football, this already happens at the collegiate level and in the NFL. A couple of coaches here in the Big Country expressed their thoughts about instant replay in the high school ranks.

Roscoe’s head football coach Jake Freeman said, “I like the instant replay at the state championship level. I know they try to take away human error from certain things, but I think that we’ve got some pretty good officials.”

“Obviously, nobody is ever going to be perfect, but instant replay at the high school level besides in the state championship games I think that’ll slow the games down a whole bunch. I’m not for the instant replay in a high school regular season game. I’m saying that right now, but I may get in a game and going dang I wish I had an instant replay by now or I need to throw a flag or whatever,” Freeman added.

Head football coach Aaron Roan said, “I’d say it’s going to be hard to do because of just the technology and capabilities that not every high school is going to have. So that’s going to be one thing that I think would be difficult to install is how you manage that,” said Cooper’s head football coach Aaron Roan.

Coach Roan added, “Maybe some facilities have the ability to do it, others don’t and it’s kind of a here you go you know things like that. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t wish we had it, on a couple Friday nights maybe, but that’s part of the game.”

We want to hear your thoughts, let us know what you think.

Fill free to email us at: sports@ktab.tv