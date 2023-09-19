Head coach Mike Fullen and his Abilene High Eagles are coming into the week off a loss to Frenship.

It was an excellent defensive battle, but Abilene High just didn’t do enough to get the wins.

The Eagles finished non-district play with two wins and two losses.

However, none of that matters now.

It’s time for district play.

To put it simply, it matters now.

Fullen said, “It (the intensity) goes up several octaves. When we meet at 7:15am, they know it. We know it. Everything means more. These are the ones that count. There’s not any toleration for distractions. These are the ones that get us where we want to be. You could tell it in practice yesterday. The guys that have a part of the team know it.”

The Eagles start with one of the best in the district.

Lubbock Monterey hosts Abilene High on Friday night at 8.

It’s part of a doubleheader in Lubbock.