This week, if you are playing 11-man football, you are playing a district game.

The Wylie Bulldogs are set to open things up in District 2-5A Division II on Friday night.

They enter district play with a 2-3 record, and they are riding a three game losing streak.

Ultimately, that doesn’t mean anything because those were non-district games.

We are playing for keeps, now, and the Bulldogs say things have to tighten up for them to end the year in the playoffs.

Clay Martin said, “Everybody feels that. I think they see that it means something now. They are going to keep records on who gets to advance, and who gets to do that last season, that last part of your season that’s a lot of fun. We’ve got to go out and work and put ourselves in a position where we try to separate from the rest of the district.”

K.J. Long said, “We’d be lying if we said there wasn’t. There’s a different feel with district. It really counts now. There is definitely a feel in the air, like, ‘These really matter.’ We definitely take them serious and preparing each week to get better.”

Harrison Heighten said, “It’s not much different. We take every week seriously, and every week’s the same, no matter what. We just want to win.”

District play begins on Friday night at Sandifer Stadium.

The Bulldogs welcome Plainview to town.

Wylie is 3-1 in district play against Plainview, and they own three straight wins in the rivalry.