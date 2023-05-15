ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– Senior left fielder Grayson Tatrow is ACU’s new homerun king yet again after breaking his own single season record from last year of 17. He’s hit 21 home runs so far this season.

Grayson Tatrow said, “I mean it feels great, anytime I can do something extraordinary for my team, I’m more than happy to do it. I think God’s had a lot to do with this. Obviously, the coaches have had a lot to do with this. I’m just really happy I can do this for my team, for my family and for everyone that’s helped me get here.”

“He’s super consistent, we’ve been, always been, super close and just seeing what he’s doing now is like really fulfilling for me and obviously him so that’s pretty cool to watch,” said Miller Ladusau.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “Man the performance is one area of it, the whole better part of the story is just his work ethic and his consistency and to watch him get rewarded with it his last go round has been really special and fun. There’s been so many moments where he’s put our team on his back.”

Tatrow still has a few weeks to add more to his collection with four regular season games and next week’s conference tournament.