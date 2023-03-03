ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats women’s basketball put the final touches on their regular season on Thursday night with a six point victory over Seattle University.

The win was ACU’s fourth in the last five days and propelled the Wildcats into seventh place all by themselves. They needed the win, and it was really nice to win the final game of the year at home.

“Really good I mean it’s kind of mind blowing that this was the last basketball game that will be played in Moody this year. It just goes by so fast and I guess it’s just a part of our lives, said head coach Julie Goodenough. You know you don’t enjoy the journey enough, time goes by so quickly. But it was a great to start with a win at home and end with a win at home. Really part of our team for piecing these wins together. It was a great team win and we needed contributions from everybody.”

Madi Miller said, “Just to think that I won’t ever play in there again. I’ve been here a really long time so it’s just kind of weird to think about, but defiantly a bitter sweet and I’m glad I could leave the home fans with this type of game. So, wanted to end on a “W”.

Even though the Wildcats finish seventh, they are the eighth seed in the conference tournament.

They play Sam Houston at 2 p.m. in Las Vegas on Monday. ACU and Sam Houston split their two meetings this season.