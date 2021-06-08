Italian Leonardo Bettiol signs with ACU Wildcats

ABILENE – The Wildcats added another player to their 2021 signing class with two-star international forward, Leonardo Bettiol.

This gives the Wildcats another young forward to help build their front court after losing key pieces from 2020-21.

Head coach Brette Tanner said, “We are excited to be adding a talented forward with an immense amount of international experience. Leonardo has developed with one of the best youth programs in Italy. He has a unique skill set that should continue to improve as he matures.”

Bettiol has a great background playing internationally for the Italian team and will bring great experience to the program from a young player.

Leonardo Bettiol • F • 6-8 • 214 • Roncade, Italy
Averaged 30 minutes per game, 10 ppg, nine rpg in his time with the Italian national team
Member of the U15, U16, U18 Italian National team
Was a member of on of the top eight teams in Italy in both 2017-2018 and 2019-2020

