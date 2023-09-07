ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The TLCA Eagles made history on Saturday night at McMurry’s Moore Stadium in class 2A football.

Head coach Jeremy Kirk’s team picked up the first 11-man victory in school history by beating Munday 14-9.

The first win is important, but Kirk says it goes deeper than that. It’s more about getting the program heading in the right direction.

Jeremy Kirk said, “Man, it’s a huge monkey off our back. It’s something that we came into the season needing to do is to get that first win and try to get our spirits up and get a little success going here.”

“Saturday night, after the game was over, we were hooting and hollering for that. We hope to have that moment carry over and continue on. It’s huge! It’s huge, especially when you are trying to build a program. TLCA hasn’t been around very long, so to build a program like we are trying to do, that first win is going to go along way for us this year,” Kirk added.

The challenges keep coming at the Eagles as TLCA goes on the road for the first time to take on undefeated Sterling City.