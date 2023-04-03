The ACU Wildcats finished up week number two of spring football over the weekend with their second scrimmage.

When you look at the Wildcats roster, you notice a lot of running backs.

Five players are back to carry the load at the position for the team this year.

The bulk of that load will most likely fall on Jeremiah Dobbins and Rovaughn Banks. The pair combined for 1,214 yards for ACU in 2023 with 12 rushing touchdowns between the two.

Head coach Keith Patterson likes where that position is at this point in the spring.

Patterson said, “It’s a very deep group. I think you have to start with All-Wac performer in Dobbins. He’s had a great spring. He picked up right where he left off. He’s very dependable. He’s gotten bigger, stronger, has great balance. Rovaughn Banks, obviously. He’s a little big more explosive. He’s getting used to the weight that he added on.”

Patterson mentioned former Jim Ned Indians Xavier Wishert, too. He said Wishert turned his ankle earlier in the week, and that slowed him down.

The Wildcats practice two times this week and finish things up the week after Easter with one final scrimmage on April 15.