The Wylie Bulldogs are in the winners circle for the first time this season, and the defense deserves a lot of the credit.

They gave up 466 yards on the night, but the defense found the end zone three times in the first half.

Wylie intercepted a pair of passes that they returned for touchdowns in the first quarter.

They added a fumble return in the second quarter.

You don’t see it every day, but it led to a Bulldog’s victory.

Head coach Clay Martin said, “No doubt, it’s a very unusual situation. I don’t know if I’ve seen it in over 30 years of coaching. Some of it is great execution, and some of it is great effort. A lot of those plays were team effort plays. Great pressure on the quarterback that leads to an errant throw.”

Collin Bruning added, “I just saw the lineman pass set, so I knew it was a pass and dropped to my hook, and he threw it right to me. The coaches put in a great game plan for us. I think we executed it well. We knew what they were doing, and we were in the right spot when we needed to be.”

The opportunistic Bulldogs look for win number two this week in Stephenville.

The Yellowjacket’s won a scoring fest with Wylie last year.

They meet Friday night at 7 p.m.