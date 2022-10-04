Cooper is coming into this week’s action off their open date.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team closed non-district with wins in two of their final three games.

This week, the Cougars start what they hope is the road to another district championship.

The first five games were kind of up and down.

So, what has to be better, now that the games count toward getting into the playoffs?

Roan said, “Going into district things tighten up like focus all those sorts of things, but for us it’s about progressing. Which is the same thing that we preach from day one. It’s about being better each and every day that you can. We want to bring our best each and every day, so that’s not something that’s new for us in our program. I don’t think that now we’ve got to do something different because district started. It’s about the process that we’ve had since day one. That’s about going out and getting better each and every day. I feel like we were able to do that through non-district. The intentionality of that is you have to continue to trust the process because in this setting, now, of district competition, each game matters, not just in progressing but playoff implications.”

The Cougars are headed north to take on Wichita Falls Rider in the district opener.

The Raiders are the preseason district favorite.

This is the first meeting between the two since 2015.