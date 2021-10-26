It’s always nice for the Eagles to win the Homecoming game

The Abilene High Eagles won for the second straight Friday and improved to 3-1 on Friday night in their Homecoming game against Odessa High.

Defensively, the Eagles shut down the Bronchos running game and held them to 17 yards on the ground and forced 5 turnovers.

Offensively, the Eagles controlled the ball with 177 yards on the ground, and three rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Abel Ramirez threw a pair of touchdown passes.

It was a great performance, and it’s never bad to win your Homecoming game.

Fullen said, “Like I said before, our team is very regimented in what we do, and that’s the approach we took during the Homecoming week. The day of the game I told them that this game is the focal point. A lot of people are going to be coming in for reunions, and the game is where they all gather. They are going to want to see the kind of product we put on the field, and we want to put a good product on the field, and make your alum proud. I told those guys that the people that have been there before whether they played on the football or went to school here or played in the band, they own a part of the tradition, and what you are doing right now is earning your part of it.”

Abilene High hits the road for the final time in the regular season on Friday night.

They visit the Midland Bulldogs in District 2-6A.

Abilene High goes into the game looking for their second three game winning streak of the season.