HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports)– It’s August 1st, the month where the magic happens.

For one team, their dreams of a state championship came true last season. Now a new dream has come true as head coach Mitch Ables is coaching both his sons this time around. It’s a special season for the entire family.

The Hawley Bearcats have enjoyed soaking in the program’s first state football championship. Head coach Mitch Ables is eyeing another, at the same time as playing dad to his two sons on the team which can be hard to differentiate the two on a day-to-day basis.

Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Well you know I always get onto them if they ever say dad during workouts or during practice or something. So I’m coach when we’re out here but you know we talk about the game and goods and bads and everything when we’re at home but you I like to think that I settle down and be dad when I get home.”

Camden added, “Yeah he’s dad sometimes.”

Keagan piggybacked, “I would say the car ride home he’s probably coach sometimes. I can drive now though so that’s a little bit better but it’s kind of a mix of both. Just kind of depends on the day I guess and the game and how it goes.”

This is the first time Keagan and Camden Ables have played together at the same level and we could see a lot of Ables to Ables connections this season with Keagan at starting quarterback and Camden a wide receiver.

Keagan said, “It’s definitely gonna be a different experience. We’ve always been fighting our whole lives, but this year we’ll grow as a team and he’ll help the team and we’ll all just grow from it.”

Camden said, “It’ll definitely be an experience. It’ll be fun, there will be some good times and some bad times but we’ll get through it. I’ve never had both of them in the same thing at the same time and it’ll be fun.”

Overall, they’re soaking it in and ready to create some more core memories to take home with them at the end of the day.

Mitch Ables added, “It’s gonna be fun I’m looking forward to it. You know it’s always been usually one of them on one night and one of them on another night and sometimes me and my wife have to switch and go to different things just cause they have to happen at the same time. So at least now they’ll be on the same field at the same time and I’m looking forward to it and I think it’ll be fun to coach them.”