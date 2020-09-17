It’s finally game week for the ACU Wildcats

It’s finally game week for an Abilene university.

The ACU Wildcats are getting ready to take on Texas-El Paso on Saturday night over in El Paso.

The Miners are and FBS team, so they are expected to be bigger and faster in almost every way.

However, head coach Adam Dorrel expects his guys to go out and give the Miners everything they’ve got.

Dorrel said, “When we’re playing a bigger team, I think that naturally sets us into the mindset that we don’t have anything to lose and let’s go throw the kitchen sink at them and do what we’ve to do. My hope is that every player would play to the best of their ability regardless of who we’re playing but certainly I think it helps when you’re playing a bigger school. I’ve always found in my short time here that it loosens the guys up, let’s be super aggressive and let’s go play really really hard.”

It’s really nice to talking about a local college football game.

The Wildcats and UTEP meet in El Paso on Saturday night at 8 pm.