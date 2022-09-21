The biggest game of the night in NCAA Division III football is on Saturday in Abilene.

The sixth-ranked HSU Cowboys are set to host the fifth-ranked and defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders at Shelton Stadium.

This is most likely the game for the championship in the American Southwest Conference.

It’s a big deal, but it’s also just a game.

Cowboys leading tackler Matt Mitchell said, “We know it’s a big game. They are great year in and year out. They have a national championship. At the end of the day, it’s just another game for us. We’ve got to go 10-0 to go to the playoffs. That’s what we are doing. We’ve got to go 1-0 this week.”

Gaitlin Martin, who leads the Cowboys in receiving, said, “Obviously, it’s a huge game. Everybody knows that, but we just treat it like a normal game. They’re an incredible team, and we believe we’re a really good team, too. It’s going to be a great game. Hopefully, all of Abilene comes out. I don’t know what else is. I guess ACU might have a game, too, so a few people will be there, too. It’s a great match up and a super fun environment.”

Mary Hardin-Baylor owns this series in recent years with sixteen wins in the last seventeen games.

HSU’s last win against the Crusaders came in 2015.

This year’s game kicks off at 6 p.m.