The Hawley Bearcats opened up district play last week with a resounding victory over Anson.

That victory was the fifth of five straight victories to open the 2022 season.

The Bearcats non-district was challenging with games against the likes of Jim Ned and Albany, so this week’s open date came at just the right time.

Austin Cumpton said, “I think so. We had those tough games at the beginning of the season and played Anson and came off with a pretty easy win. It’s a good week.”

Head coach Mitch Ables said, “It’s just time to sit back and relax, and we can watch a little film and see the little things we need to fix and try to focus on that and get rested up and get ready for the next season.”

Hawley returns to District 4-2A Division I action next week with a home game against Colorado City.