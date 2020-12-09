It’s playoff time; AHS’s Fullen says you can see it the players eyes

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Abilene High closed out the season with three straight wins to clinch the berth in the playoffs as the fourth seed from the Little Southwest Conference.

It was a great way to end the season, and after a week without a game, Coach Fullen’s Eagles are ready to get on with the postseason.

Fullen says, “You can just see it in their eyes. You can see it in their attention when everyone settles in and start talking about the preparation and mapping out your plan for the week. Everybody sits up a little taller in their chair and leans in a little closer because they understand the hard work that they put in to be able to put a plate at the table in the playoffs and understands that there is finality to everything that you do.”

Abilene High and Eastwood play on Saturday for the Bi-district championship.

That game gets started at 3 p.m. in Ft. Stockton.