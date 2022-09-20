For the third week in a row, the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars were 1-1.

The Cougars came on top of Lubbock Coronado, but the Abilene High Eagles lost their game with Frenship.

The Eagles struggled to move the ball on Friday night and turned the ball over three times against the Tigers.

That game was Abilene High’s final tune up prior to the start of District 2-5A play this week.

The fire is hotter in district play, and air around the lockerroom is different.

Fullen said, “This is why you do everything. This is why you lift all the weights, run, have spring ball, have some kind of two-a-days, and what the preseasons for. Definitely, everything turns up a notch this week. These are the ones that matter, and I’ve preached that for four weeks, and the guys understand. You can definitely tell a difference in practice, and it’s that way every year. We’re ready and excited to play the ones that count.”

Abilene High starts the District 2-5A schedule on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium against Lubbock Monterey.

The Eagles are 1-3 this season. The Plainsmen enter the game with an 0-4 record.