ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs are playing about as well as any team in the Big Country.

Head coach Clay Martin’s team won for the third week in a row on Friday night.

The Bulldogs built a 24-7 lead and rolled to a 37-27 victory over San Angelo Central.

Quarterback Bear Meng threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Malachi Daniels added 106 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, Wylie heads into the open week with some momentum, and it’s a great week to get some work done.

Martin said, “It’s very well timed. We needed a little break from the physicality. It’s a very physical game and a chance to recover. We have a lot of opportunity this week to work on the Wylie Bulldogs, and to not have to prepare for an opponent, and slow things down and continue to improve in our execution.”

Malachi Daniels said, “I feel like it’s one of the most important weeks. It give players time to rest and recover. We definitely need that. We get to fix the kinks and go through the basics but make sure everything is on point. The key to success is getting everything right. It’s kind of laid back but now really. There is a lot of work to put in.”

The open week is underway at Wylie.

The Bulldogs open District 2-5A Division II play on October 6 on the road against Plainview.