Eastland athletic director James Morton resigned as head football coach today. He plans to remain as the athletic director for the time being.

Morton retires from coaching with 31 years of experience under his belt. The last seven were at Eastland, his alma mater, where he led the Mavericks to the playoffs six times and 51 wins.

Morton’s career included stops in Fiona, Lubbock Monterey and Midland Lee. In his career, he won 206 games and led his teams to the playoffs 19 times.

The Eastland ISD announced shortly after that Bobby Schuman is the new head football coach. Schuman joined the district in 2017. He takes over a program that was just 1-9 in 2022.