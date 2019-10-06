James scores two TD, tosses 2-point conversion at Lamar in loss

BEAUMONT, TEXAS – Jordan Hoy threw for 338 yards and ran for 103 more, accounting for three touchdowns Saturday night while rallying Lamar University to a 27-24 Southland Conference win over Abilene Christian University in Provost Umphrey Stadium.

ACU (2-4, 1-3) recovered from a rough beginning to build a 24-17 lead through three quarters, only to see the Cardinals (3-3, 1-2) outscore the Wildcats 10-0 in the final 15 minutes. The visitors had redshirt sophomore Sema’J Davis making his first collegiate start at quarterback, and he combined with Lamar’s Hoy to star in an entertaining performance by the dual-threat signal callers.

Wildcat running back Tracy James scored his FCS-leading 11th and 12th touchdowns of the season and Davis threw the first two scoring passes of his career for Abilene Christian, which surrendered 10 points in less than three minutes during a key stretch of the final quarter. Hoy threw for two touchdowns and scored the game’s decisive TD on a 4-yard run with 6:20 left in the game.

Kirkland Banks caught 10 passes for 145 yards and one TD for the Cardinals.

ACU returns home next Saturday to host a 6 p.m. game with Houston Baptist University in Wildcat Stadium. Four of the Wildcats’ next five games are at home on Anthony Field.