James’ TDs power ACU to 31-24 OT Homecoming win over SFA

ABILENE, TEXAS – Tracy James continued his season-long scoring onslaught, adding three more to secure Abilene Christian University’s 31-24 double-overtime win over Southland Conference rival Stephen F. Austin on a Homecoming Saturday afternoon in Wildcat Stadium.

Luke Anthony tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Clark in the second overtime period to nail down the victory for ACU (4-4, 3-3) and preserve its FCS playoff hopes. SFA dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the league. The overtime win was ACU’s first since a 2012 victory over West Alabama.

SFA rallied with 10 fourth-quarter points – including Storm Ruiz’ 27-yard field goal with 27 seconds left – to tie the score after ACU went stone cold following a 17-0 run and domination of the third quarter. Both teams missed field goals in the first overtime period.

Anthony completed 29 of 46 passes for 236 yards and James ran for 106 yards while scoring his 14th, 15th and 16th TDs of the season as a national leader in that category. Josh Fink caught 12 passes for 110 yards, his second consecutive game for ACU with double-digit receptions. The senior moved to No. 3 on the Wildcat career reception list with his effort.

SFA sophomore quarterback Trae Self was 25 of 49 for 318 yards and one score, and the Lumberjacks had two receivers pass the century mark in receiving yards: Xavier Gipson with 109 and Da’Leon Ward with 102. Gipson caught two for TDs.

ACU travels to Thibodaux, Louisiana, next Saturday to play Nicholls in John L. Guidry Stadium. Kickoff at Manning Field is 3 p.m.