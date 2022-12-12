The Dallas Cowboys survived a scare from one-win Houston on Sunday for a 27-23 victory.

It was an exciting game, and it was an exciting dya for former Stamford Bulldog James Washington.

He got to put ‘The Star’ on in a game for the first time in his career.

He is finally back from a broken foot, and while he didn’t get on the field very much, Washington was glad to be back in action.

Washington said, “It feels really good, especially, to play for the Cowboys. Like I said, I grew up a Cowboy fan, so it means a lot to be in this lockerroom with these guys and just keep my hand in the pile and win. The injury was something new to me, so just getting back on the field getting my feet wet with special teams and a few reps on offense. It definitely helps me get back in that groove.”

Washington and the Cowboys continue the season on Sunday in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Dallas is 4-3 all-time against Jacksonville.