Dallas Cowboys receiver James Washington is out for the next 6-10 weeks after breaking his right foot in practice on Monday in Oxnard, California.

According to the Cowboys, the injury requires surgery.

Washington, a Stamford native, was competing for a pass with Trevon Diggs during practice and landed awkwardly. He had trouble putting weight on his right leg and was eventually carted off the field.

The Cowboys brought in Washington in the offseason to add depth to thin receiving corps.

If he misses just six week, Washington would play in Dallas’ second game of the season against Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati. If it’s ten weeks, that means he won’t be back until Week 6 against in Philadelphia.

The question is, ‘Who takes over for Washington?’ Only time will tell which receiver steps up and delivers.