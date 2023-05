NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (BCH Sports) – Former Stamford Bulldog James Washington is set to return to the NFL.

He signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

This time last year, Washington signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but he broke his foot in training camp, and he only played in two games for his favorite team growing up.

He gets a new lease on life with Saints and new quarterback Derek Carr.

For his career, Washington has 114 receptions with 11 touchdown catches.