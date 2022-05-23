The ACU track and field team is getting ready to head to the NCAA Regional Meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Wildcats are sending thirteen athletes, including Jamal January and Western Athletic Conference Athlete of the Year Annina Brandenburg.

Brandenburg is going to compete in the Javelin, the discus and the shot put.

She has the seventh best throw in the discus in the nation.

Meanwhile, January is headed to the regional in the long jump, and 110m hurdles.

January said, “That was an amazing feeling. I’d say carrying the momentum from winning the 60m hurdles in the indoor over to the 110’s. It was a great feeling.”

Annina Brandenburg said, “It feels good being new to the WAC and being able to represent ACU well and seeing how all of the training worked out for that certain day. It’s exciting, especially coming out of indoor, and going into regionals, I think it’s pretty much the same mindset and the same thought. I’m just really thankful for the opportunity, especially in all three events. I think it’s just going to be a lot of fun.”

Brandenburg competes on Thursday and Saturday.

January’s events are on Wednesday.

The regional meet is at the University of Arkansas.